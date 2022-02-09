Joe Biden Shares Special Message For Queen Elizabeth

On February 6, the day of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration, the White House Twitter account posted a message to the royal meant to pay tribute to her long-lasting reign — one which, as any fan of "The Crown" would tell you, forever changed the face of the U.K. as we know it. "Today we honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the historic occasion of her Platinum Jubilee," read the tweet, one presumably co-signed by President Joe Biden. "Throughout the past 70 years, she has strengthened the ties of friendship, shared ideals, and faith in democracy that forever unite our countries." But as Town & Country noted, the social media post wasn't the only message sent to the queen to mark the occasion from across the pond.

Per Metro UK, Biden had another private message sent to Elizabeth — one which she reviewed, along with other personal notes, in a video posted to numerous media outlets online. Alongside her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, the queen was shown picking out different notes and good tidings from one of her famous red boxes, which she uses to store documentation of that ilk. During the clip, Young pointed out one note, identifying it as Biden's, prompting Elizabeth to read it. After reading Biden's congratulatory message, the Queen responded in what many would consider a quintessentially British manner: "Oh, that's very kind, isn't it?" she said. A priceless, British-y one-liner, indeed.