Harry And Meghan Are Absolutely Silent Amid The Queen's Big Weekend
There's been a lot of speculation on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be returning to the U.K. to help Queen Elizabeth celebrate one of the biggest milestones of her reign — her Platinum Jubilee. While sources close to Buckingham Palace told the Daily Mail back in June 2021 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to help celebrate the queen's Jubilee, their roles were still unclear at the time. One insider told the tabloid that while the queen was looking forward to seeing her grandson and his American wife, "The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there's a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes."
That said, Harry and Meghan's security concerns in the U.K. might have stopped them from booking their round trip tickets to London. While it doesn't look like they'll be appearing at the festivities anytime soon, a lot of royal critics can't help but wonder why Harry and Meghan have remained so silent about it all, too.
Harry and Meghan's radio silence has some people concerned
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle usually have a lot to say — like about Joe Rogan's Spotify controversy – but when it comes to Queen Elizabeth and her Platinum Jubilee, it's been "radio silence," according to the Daily Mail. However, other members of the British royal family, including the future king, Prince Charles, have released statements honoring the queen. "The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year," Charles said, per the Clarence House Instagram account. Prince William and Kate Middleton also reacted to the news that Camilla Parker Bowles will be made 'Queen Consort' when her husband Charles takes the throne, per Hello! What's more, the queen's post on her official Instagram account was 'liked' by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's own account.
While Harry and Meghan do not have their own social media account, the couple does often post statements on their Archewell site, which has yet to mention anything about Queen Elizabeth or her Platinum Jubilee. Maybe the royal couple decided to privately reach out to Queen Elizabeth in one of their FaceTime calls, like they sometimes do with their son Archie.