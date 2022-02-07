Harry And Meghan Are Absolutely Silent Amid The Queen's Big Weekend

There's been a lot of speculation on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be returning to the U.K. to help Queen Elizabeth celebrate one of the biggest milestones of her reign — her Platinum Jubilee. While sources close to Buckingham Palace told the Daily Mail back in June 2021 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to help celebrate the queen's Jubilee, their roles were still unclear at the time. One insider told the tabloid that while the queen was looking forward to seeing her grandson and his American wife, "The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there's a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes."

That said, Harry and Meghan's security concerns in the U.K. might have stopped them from booking their round trip tickets to London. While it doesn't look like they'll be appearing at the festivities anytime soon, a lot of royal critics can't help but wonder why Harry and Meghan have remained so silent about it all, too.