Will The Joe Rogan Drama At Spotify Sever Harry And Meghan's Streaming Deal?

Comedian Joe Rogan is no stranger to controversy, but in January, he once again found himself at the center of a media firestorm. According to Deadline, Rogan was accused of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience." After featuring Dr. Robert Malone on the platform — who had previously been suspended on Twitter for "spreading misinformation about COVID-19," according to Deadline — a group of healthcare professionals penned an open letter to Spotify in protest. Because Spotify hosts Rogan's podcast content exclusively due to a deal the pair signed in 2020, per The Verge, musician Neil Young also made his displeasure known by pulling his music from the platform. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," the "Heart of Gold" singer wrote in a now-deleted letter on his website, according to Variety.

On January 28, Joni Mitchell threw her support behind Young by removing her entire discography from Spotify. "I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue," she added. But Young, Mitchell, and the healthcare community at large are far from the only ones to be unhappy with Spotify. Sources allege that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed concerns with the streaming giant after the couple signed a reported $25 million deal with them in 2021.