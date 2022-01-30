Spotify Loses Music Of Another Iconic Artist Over Joe Rogan Drama
Unlike other social platforms, Spotify doesn't have a clear policy prohibiting misinformation. This became especially clear when a group of healthcare professionals penned an open letter to Spotify regarding Joe Rogan, whom they felt was spreading misinformation to the listeners of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, per Deadline. Specifically, this group took issue with an episode of the podcast featuring Dr. Robert Malone, who had previously been suspended on Twitter for "spreading misinformation about COVID-19." It's also worth noting that Rogan himself is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, USA Today reported that he drew criticism from Dr. Anthony Fauci after asserting that young, healthy people do not need the COVID-19 vaccine. Per Sports Illustrated, Rogan also previously consulted with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who opted not to get vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021.
However, Rogan's podcast has drawn the ire of more than just scientists. In January 2022, artist Neil Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify, which signed an agreement to purchase episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" for $100 million in 2020, per The Verge. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," the musician wrote in a since-deleted letter on his website, according to Variety. "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines," he added. Now, in the wake of Young pulling his music, another artist is following suit.
Joni Mitchell is supporting Neil Young's efforts
On January 28, Joni Mitchell took a stand by announcing that she would be following in Neil Young's footsteps and removing her music from Spotify. "I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," the icon said in a statement on her website. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue." Mitchell also linked to the open letter which members of the healthcare community had first written to Spotify.
As one of the world's most famous living musicians, Mitchell's decision to leave Spotify over the Joe Rogan-sparked drama is bound to garner attention. Following Mitchell's announcement, fans immediately took to Twitter in support of her decision. "Embarrassed for the human race that Joni Mitchell had to find out who Joe Rogan is," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "Joni Mitchell and Neil Young were cool 50 years ago, and they're cooler now." Perhaps both artists' hard stance on the COVID-19 vaccine comes from the fact they lived during a time in which the polio vaccine potentially saved their lives, as one journalist, Ernest Owens, pointed out on Twitter. "They understand what is at stake right now and them pulling their music from Spotify is a pretty big damn deal," Owens wrote.