Spotify Loses Music Of Another Iconic Artist Over Joe Rogan Drama

Unlike other social platforms, Spotify doesn't have a clear policy prohibiting misinformation. This became especially clear when a group of healthcare professionals penned an open letter to Spotify regarding Joe Rogan, whom they felt was spreading misinformation to the listeners of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, per Deadline. Specifically, this group took issue with an episode of the podcast featuring Dr. Robert Malone, who had previously been suspended on Twitter for "spreading misinformation about COVID-19." It's also worth noting that Rogan himself is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, USA Today reported that he drew criticism from Dr. Anthony Fauci after asserting that young, healthy people do not need the COVID-19 vaccine. Per Sports Illustrated, Rogan also previously consulted with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who opted not to get vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021.

However, Rogan's podcast has drawn the ire of more than just scientists. In January 2022, artist Neil Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify, which signed an agreement to purchase episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" for $100 million in 2020, per The Verge. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," the musician wrote in a since-deleted letter on his website, according to Variety. "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines," he added. Now, in the wake of Young pulling his music, another artist is following suit.