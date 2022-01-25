Neil Young Just Gave Spotify A Huge Ultimatum Over Joe Rogan

Musician Neil Young got his start in the band Buffalo Springfield in 1966, before going on to be known for solo hits like "Heart of Gold." The performer was also part of the famous super group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, but only for a short while, according to Britannica. His influence on the music industry is also extremely notable, as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

As Young has gotten older, he has still maintained a fanbase and adapted to the changing climate of the music industry. However, he has taken a break from touring, at least until COVID-19 is officially over. "People are not being realistic and they're not being scientific. If we followed the rules of science, and everybody got vaccinated, we'd have a lot better chance," the performer told Howard Stern in December 2021.

Fans can still support the singer, as Young's entire catalog is available to listeners on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. However, Young has certain criticisms of Spotify that might make him pull his music from the popular service — unless podcaster and former "Fear Factor" host Joe Rogan leaves first.