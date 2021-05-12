Here's What We Know About The 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are here, and some of them may be a surprise ... in a good way!

For those who don't know, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a museum located in Cleveland, Ohio. It documents the history of the genre ... and all of the Rock Gods, producers, and visionaries in popular music history who contributed to its bedrock, with new figures being added every year. As of February 2021, there are 338 inductees, according to its website, and they span from Abba to The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen all the way down to ZZ Top. As the years have gone on, the definition of rock 'n' roll has certainly evolved to include R&B acts, pop-leaning acts, and pretty much anyone who has, well, rocked the Billboard charts in a defining way throughout the decades. Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks were on 2020's list.

This year's class of inductees consists of 13 individual acts or groups, all of whom will be inducted in at the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 30. The live ceremony will also air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. To qualify for induction into the Hall of Fame, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination, reported CNN. And without further ado, here are this year's inductees. Drum roll, please!