Harry And Meghan's Podcast Deal With Spotify Might Deliver After All
So, what exactly is going on with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's infamous deal with Spotify? As fans may remember, the former senior members of the royal family signed on the dotted line to produce content for the streaming service back in December 2020 — but it hasn't exactly been a runaway success since then.
The deal was reported to be a "partnership between [Harry and Meghan's] production company, Archewell Audio, and Spotify," according to BBC, with the twosome's charity receiving an unspecified (at least by Spotify) amount of money as a result of the twosome signing on the dotted line. That figure was allegedly a whopping $25 million, according to Page Six, who noted in June 2021 that the couple had only produced one show in the six months after the podcast launched.
That one show is still available to listen to via the "Archewell Audio" Spotify page and is titled "2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special." It features the likes of some very big names — including Elton John, Tyler Perry, and James Corden — though the couple have still failed to follow it up with any further content as of January 2022.
But is all that about to change thanks to a strategic move by Spotify?
Spotify's Archewell Audio stand
It seems Spotify could be trying a new tactic when it comes to the stagnant "Archewell Audio" podcast. It's been reported that the streamer is now "recruiting new in-house staff" who could potentially work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to help them produce content, according to The Sun. The company posted at least one job application in January, looking for a Senior Producer who could "develop and launch an exciting new weekly show based in Los Angeles" in a "full time six-month contract position." The application did not explicitly confirm if the show was Harry and Meghan's.
"Spotify has been waiting a long time for some content from Harry and Meghan and now it appears they have finally taken matters into their own hands," an insider alleged to The Sun. "Hiring a raft of in-house talent on Spotify's side will ensure they finally squeeze something out of them as they bid to honor their contract."
The claims came after it was alleged in November 2021 that Spotify gave Harry and Meghan a "gentle nudge" for more shows, with The Sun's insider claiming "the lack of content has mystified" Spotify's employees.
There had also been speculation the first episode may not have attracted the attention intended, with media lawyer Ian Penman also claiming to Express in December 2021 it was "unlikely" the streamer paid the entire contracted amount in advance.
As for when, or if, we'll see more from "Archewell Audio?" Well, watch this space...