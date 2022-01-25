Harry And Meghan's Podcast Deal With Spotify Might Deliver After All

So, what exactly is going on with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's infamous deal with Spotify? As fans may remember, the former senior members of the royal family signed on the dotted line to produce content for the streaming service back in December 2020 — but it hasn't exactly been a runaway success since then.

The deal was reported to be a "partnership between [Harry and Meghan's] production company, Archewell Audio, and Spotify," according to BBC, with the twosome's charity receiving an unspecified (at least by Spotify) amount of money as a result of the twosome signing on the dotted line. That figure was allegedly a whopping $25 million, according to Page Six, who noted in June 2021 that the couple had only produced one show in the six months after the podcast launched.

That one show is still available to listen to via the "Archewell Audio" Spotify page and is titled "2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special." It features the likes of some very big names — including Elton John, Tyler Perry, and James Corden — though the couple have still failed to follow it up with any further content as of January 2022.

But is all that about to change thanks to a strategic move by Spotify?