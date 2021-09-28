Insider Reveals What Harry And Meghan Are Really Like When The Cameras Aren't Rolling
So much has been written and said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that a lot of fans and critics alike believe they know all there is to know about the Sussexes. Even Meghan herself admitted that she was the most trolled person online in 2019, simply because everyone has an opinion about her. "I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she said during an episode of "Teenager Therapy," according to E! Online. "Now, eight months of that, I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big you can't even think about what that feels like. Because, I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that are untrue, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."
And, while there aren't a lot of people who have had the opportunity to work closely with Harry and Meghan, one source who was at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City with the royal couple explained just how they really are behind the scenes. Keep scrolling below to find out more.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warm and friendly behind the scenes
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came to New York City with a mission in mind during the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park. According to People, one source close to the event said that Harry and Meghan "were laser-focused that was what they wanted to deliver on. They led the charge on vaccine equity." In other words, they wanted to get their message out to the crowd, which is exactly what they did. "Guys, we have what we need to vaccinate the world. Many countries are ready to produce vaccines back home, yet they aren't allowed to because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them," Harry told the energetic audience while holding his wife's hand.
The insider went on to say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an effort to make everyone around them feel at ease. The source added, "They were really warm with everyone," although they did use a golf cart when it was time for them to leave the event. Seeing how Harry and Meghan were rushing home to California to be with their children, Archie and Lilibet, per Page Six, we don't blame them.