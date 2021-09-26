Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Make Their Mark On Hollywood?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be somewhere in the middle of royals and celebrities — and they appear to be ready to make their transition to full-on Hollywood superstars. While Meghan started off as an actor before marrying into the royal family, her husband is having the exact opposite experience. Born into the British royal family, Harry is the only person in line to the British throne that lives in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their very first trip to New York City together in September, which marked their first public appearance as a couple since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and was a step toward their ultimate goal: To be independently successful.

Harry and Meghan also have a few projects in the works, including Harry's first memoir and Meghan's animated Netflix series, according to Variety. And while these two might have the world at their fingertips at this point, there have been several reports that their popularity is dropping. According to Express, the couple's approval rating in the UK is quite low. In the U.S., however, their popularity could swing either way, at this point. So, the big question is, will Harry and Meghan really make their mark on Hollywood? Keep reading to find out.