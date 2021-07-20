Will Prince Harry Reveal These Secrets In His Memoir?

On July 19, Page Six reported that Prince Harry scored a book deal, and is set to release his very own memoir. The new book, which is slated for a late 2022 release, is being called "explosive" by the outlet, as the Duke of Sussex is expected to share some of the most personal things that have happened in his life. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Harry said in a statement posted on the Archewell website shortly after the news was reported.

Page Six reports that the book is already largely written, and that Harry is set to turn in a manuscript by October. There is already plenty of speculation about what Harry will include in his memoir, from chapters about his mother, Princess Diana, who died back in 1997, to details about his royal life, to Megxit, and just about everything in between. However, there is even more that Harry could discuss in his literary work. Keep reading to find out what else he may open up about.