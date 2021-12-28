Will Harry And Meghan's Latest Podcast For Spotify Finally Become Available?

If you've been one of the many people who have been patiently waiting for a new episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's podcast, it looks like you won't have to wait any longer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a deal with Spotify last year to produce podcasts and shows under audio-first production company Archewell Audio.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

The couple released a special episode in December 2020 as part of an effort to spread positivity during the pandemic. They invited high-profile celebrities like Elton John, Naomi Osaka, James Corden, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, and more to share inspiring anecdotes. "We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us — people that we admire...and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020," Meghan said on the show, per Entertainment Weekly. Many got excited at the prospect of Harry and Meghan sharing their life on the podcast, but unfortunately, a follow-up episode has yet to be released. However, that may change by the end of the week.