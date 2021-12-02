Is Harry And Meghan's Spotify Deal In Jeopardy?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK, they knew that they would need to be financially independent. "I've got what my mum left me and without that we wouldn't have been able to do this," Harry told Oprah Winfrey back in March, according to BBC News. It didn't take long, however, for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ink some lucrative deals that would see millions of dollars pouring through the door. They received offers from both Spotify and Netflix, according to Fox News. In addition, Meghan released a children's book titled "The Bench," and Harry took to the Archewell website to announce that he'd be releasing his first ever memoir.

And while the couple has announced some upcoming projects, including an animated series called "Pearl" that is set to air on Netflix, according to Variety, and a podcast to be available on Spotify, those things haven't actually happened yet. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only have a 35-minute holiday special on Spotify that was released in December 2020. That said, there are rumors that the two are in jeopardy of losing their deal with Spotify. But will they?