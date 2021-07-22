Could This Be What Prince Harry's Memoir Will Focus On?

Prince Harry recently announced that he's writing a memoir and royal fans can't help but speculate about what it'll reveal. The prince explained why he has decided to write about his life saying (via People), "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story... I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

While Harry didn't necessarily have to ask permission to tell his story, he did speak privately about the book's publication to his family so they weren't blind-sighted by the news. In recent years, tensions have been high between him and some of the royals after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step back from royal duties and later give a bombshell interview to Oprah. Yet it's clear Harry isn't done telling his side of things, dishing, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

The Duke of Sussex isn't the first royal to write a tell-all. Edward, Duke of Windsor, who famously abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry an American, ghost-wrote a biography of his own. While Harry appears to be more open about his memoir, there are still some questions about the content.