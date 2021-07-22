Buckingham Palace Releases Statement On Prince Harry's Memoir

Buckingham Palace has officially addressed Prince Harry's upcoming book after the former senior member of the royal family confirmed on July 19 that he'd be working with Penguin Random House to release his first memoir.

In a statement, the father of two claimed he'd be telling the "accurate and wholly truthful" story of his life "not as the prince [he] was born but as the man [he has] become" (via The Guardian). He also claimed he'd be sharing all about "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" and hoped the book would "show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Harry vowed to donate the proceeds of the book to charity, though feathers were reported to have been ruffled in the royal family after it was confirmed he planned to release the book in the second half of 2022.

The timing holds particular significance, as 2022 will be the year the queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee with a year full of celebrations. The royal family is said to be unhappy Harry's memoir could now "overshadow" the milestone. A Daily Mail source suggested the tell-all could be "the last straw" when it comes to his relationship with his family and could even potentially see Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, uninvited from the family's celebrations.

But what did the royals just say about Harry's plans to potentially reveal more bombshells about his family members? Read on to find out.