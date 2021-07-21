Is This Prince Harry's Goal With His Memoir?

Prince Harry's $20 million memoir deal with Penguin Random House has left many guessing about his next move. In addition to the bombshell interview with Oprah and his series "The Me You Can't See," this is the first time Harry truly gets his own platform to fully speak out about the reasons behind his royal exit with wife Meghan Markle, his true emotions surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and much more.

In the Oprah interview, Harry had much to say about his time within the royal family and about his relationships with his brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles. Now with pages of his own, he will have a lot of other things to say. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement about his book, which is set to release in 2022. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The book's blurb says that it is a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons" that have helped shape the prince. Yet, considering how Harry's been vocal about his family, there's concern around his intentions with the memoir. What is his goal in writing the book?