Will Prince Harry's Memoir Overshadow These Future Royal Events?

Prince Harry will release "an intimate and heartfelt memoir" in late 2022, according to the Associated Press. The Duke of Sussex said that he is "grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," in a statement on the Archewell website. While Harry didn't go into too much detail about what ground he plans to cover on the inside pages of his new book, many expect that he will offer a candid look at some of the biggest moments in his life, from losing his mother back in 1997, to moving out of the UK in 2020.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Harry has already received a good deal of criticism about his memoir, including a scathing op-ed from journalist Piers Morgan, who wrote that Harry is a "hypocrite" and a "sell-out," in a piece for the Daily Mail. Royal experts have been weighing in on Harry's decision to write a memoir — and the timing of its release. Many have pointed out that there is a lot going on for the royal family in 2022, and have suggested that Harry's book could take away from these major events. Read on to learn more about the events that Harry's book could potentially overshadow.