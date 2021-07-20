Piers Morgan Speaks Out About Prince Harry's Memoir

Prince Harry is releasing his very first memoir, according to the Associated Press. Described as "intimate and heartfelt" by publisher Random House, the book is expected to take a deeper dive into Harry's life, giving readers an intimate look at what he's been through over the course of his life. "Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," Random House's statement about the memoir read. Many royal watchers and fans of the Duke of Sussex are excited to find out what Harry is going to reveal, but there are also some people who think this book is going to do more harm than good.

There is already a decent amount of chatter about what the Duke of Sussex will include in his memoir, including rumors of secrets that he could choose to disclose on its inside pages. And while people curious about the Duke of Sussex's life are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the book — which is slated for late 2022 — Harry is already receiving his fair share of criticism from at least one person: Piers Morgan. The journalist wrote a scathing opinion piece in the Daily Mail, revealing his thoughts on Harry's memoir. Keep reading to find out what Piers had to say.