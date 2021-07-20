Piers Morgan Speaks Out About Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry is releasing his very first memoir, according to the Associated Press. Described as "intimate and heartfelt" by publisher Random House, the book is expected to take a deeper dive into Harry's life, giving readers an intimate look at what he's been through over the course of his life. "Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," Random House's statement about the memoir read. Many royal watchers and fans of the Duke of Sussex are excited to find out what Harry is going to reveal, but there are also some people who think this book is going to do more harm than good.
There is already a decent amount of chatter about what the Duke of Sussex will include in his memoir, including rumors of secrets that he could choose to disclose on its inside pages. And while people curious about the Duke of Sussex's life are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the book — which is slated for late 2022 — Harry is already receiving his fair share of criticism from at least one person: Piers Morgan. The journalist wrote a scathing opinion piece in the Daily Mail, revealing his thoughts on Harry's memoir. Keep reading to find out what Piers had to say.
Piers Morgan slammed Prince Harry as a 'sell-out'
In typical fashion, Piers Morgan didn't hold back when it came to his opinion on Prince Harry's new memoir, calling out the Duke of Sussex for leaving the royal family for "to protect his privacy," and then deciding to release a tell-all book about his life, in his piece for the Daily Mail. "Harry's a sell-out, and this is just another example of him selling out. It's sad, pathetic, and totally unnecessary, and it will obviously cause yet more pain to his grandmother who is still mourning the loss of her husband Philip," Piers writes, adding that Harry "doesn't care about anyone but himself."
"When I think of the most fascinating and influential global figures of my time, I think of people like Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Steve Jobs, Marie Curie, Mother Teresa, Pablo Picasso, Malala Yousafzai and the Beatles. I don't think of a spoiled, self-obsessed hypocritical royal brat born into staggering privilege with no discernible current skill other than an ability to ruthlessly exploit his royal status for money by constantly attacking the very institution that makes him commercially viable," Piers adds before going on to call the Duke of Sussex a "hypocrite."
Piers believes that Harry's new book will "be yet another chance for him to torch his family, and the institution they serve."
Piers Morgan believes the timing of Prince Harry's book is 'selfish'
In his piece for the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan went on to write that the timing of Prince Harry's book is "horrendously selfish," as 2022 is a very special year for Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth — she will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. "Now, yet again, focus will be deflected away from Her Majesty and back to the attention-seeking grandson whose visceral hatred of the media is now only matched by his addiction to using the same media for self-promotional reasons. He knows how wrong this is but doesn't give a s***. Just as he didn't give a s*** when he spray-gunned the royals on prime-time US TV as his grandfather was dying," Piers writes.
Piers believes that Harry's book is a "slap in the face too far" for the royal family, and made a very pointed suggestion to wrap up his Daily Mail piece: "I've said this before, and I now say it again: the Queen should strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect."