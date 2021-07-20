How Much Is Prince Harry Getting Paid For His Memoir?

Prince Harry is set to drop what will likely be some major bombshells in his new memoir, which is expected to be released in late 2022, after announcing the news that probably has his family gritting their teeth and royal watchers rubbing their hands with glee.

It was confirmed on July 19 that Harry will be putting pen to paper to tell his story as he announced to the world that he'd teamed up with Penguin Random House to release his first memoir. The father of two explained in a statement that he'd decided to write it "not as the prince [he] was born but as the man [he has] become" (via The Guardian).

The former senior member of the royal family also claimed that the book — which will also be accompanied by an audiobook version — will be "a first-hand account of [his] life" which he described as being "accurate and wholly truthful." Prince William's younger brother said that he'll be sharing all about "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" in the hopes that he "can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

But how much is Harry really getting paid to lift the lid on his very high-profile life? Read on for all the money talk.