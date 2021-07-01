Prince Harry Gushes About Being A 'Father Of Two' At Surprise Charity Event

Prince Harry paid a surprise visit to a charity he has been the patron of since 2007. The Duke of Sussex delighted the winners of the WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens on June 30, per Goss.ie, and also talked about life now that he was a "father of two." Us Weekly also reported on Harry being spotted at that same location, where he "appeared pensive as he sat in the front seat of a black car wearing a crisp button-down shirt."

It seems Harry attended the private garden party of the organization. He revealed his passion for the charity when he said, "Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organization and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart." The duke shared that even though he "wasn't a father" when he initially became the patron for the charity, "the stories of these children and parents transcended that." He added, "I didn't need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work."

Harry also shared that things have become more significant for him now that he has children. He said, "I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild." The organization celebrates children and the healthcare workers that take care of them.

"Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran was also at the event and asked Harry what life was like now that he's got two kids. Harry didn't hold back when sharing about his children