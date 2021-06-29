The NSFW Prank Ed Sheeran Pulled On Friend Courteney Cox

An unlikely friendship? Ed Sheeran is giving us a glimpse into his relationship with Courteney Cox. On the June 28 episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the British musician revealed that when he first visited Los Angeles in 2013 a mutual friend brought him to Cox's home — and now, whenever he's in town, he stays with her.

"They took me to Courteney Cox's house... and when I was there, she loves musicians jamming all the time so, I picked up the guitar and played some songs and she was like, 'Anytime you want to stay, let me know,'" Sheeran shared of the "Friends" star. "And then literally every single time I've been back to Los Angeles since then, I've stayed there."

Playing matchmaker, Sheeran revealed that he is the one responsible for introducing Cox to her partner, "Snow Patrol" musician Johnny McDaid, who is also the godfather to Sheeran's daughter Lyra. "I introduced her to my best mate Johnny, who I wrote 'Shape of You' and 'Bad Habits' with," the "Photograph" singer shared, per The Mirror. "She invited me round her house and I just kept going... and one day I brought Johnny and he didn't come home."

Recently, fans saw Cox and Sheeran break the internet with their recreation of "The Routine" dance scene of "Friends." Now, fans won't believe the prank the Grammy winner is getting away with.