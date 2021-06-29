What We Know About Ed Sheeran's Collab With Kylie Minogue

Until last week, it had been a hot minute since British musician Ed Sheeran released new music. But don't worry fans, he is back and ready to drop lots of material it appears. According to The Sun, the "Thinking Out Loud" chart-topper stated he wrote "25 songs a week" while he was on a mini-hiatus. "I have done two albums and have written like 250 songs. In that, about 50 ballads," he told the publication, adding, "I write about 25 songs a week and one of them will be all right and that will go on the 'maybe' list."

While creating his new material, it seems Sheeran was also working alongside music icon Elton John. "Ed and Elton put their heads together and got some new tracks written together. They're really good pals and it was great they could connect and work on new music together," an insider told The Sun. "The songs they wrote are great and they have a very special place in Ed's heart."

Sheeran dropped his single "Habits" on June 25, which will be taken from his upcoming fifth studio album. The LP is believed to be called "Subtract." While promoting the track, the Grammy Award winner has revealed that a legendary Australian pop singer is expected to feature on one of the album tracks. Keep reading to find out more.