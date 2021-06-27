Ed Sheeran And BTS Are Teaming Up Together. Here's Why

Ed Sheeran and BTS are teaming up to create more musical magic. The "Shape of You" singer previously gifted the K-pop sensations with the song "Make It Right," which was featured on their album "Map of the Soul: Persona." In a 2019 Instagram post, Sheeran wrote that it was "the first K pop song I've had the honour of helping write."

Sheeran's first collaboration with BTS came about when he reached out to the group. While talking to radio host JoJo Wright at KIIS FM's 2019 Jingle Ball, RM recalled how the British singer-songwriter contacted them out of the blue. Sheeran told BTS that he "had a present" for them and serenaded them with the song (via Meaww). He had previously teased the collab in a 2018 Heatworld video, saying that he thought the group "might be messing with" a track that he wrote for them.

RM described Sheeran as one of BTS' "idols" during an interview with Rolling Stone, and he said that "Make It Right" is "a really great song." It's evident why RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and V want to record another Sheeran song, but why is he so eager to work with them again?