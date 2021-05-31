Ed Sheeran Reveals What His Daughter Really Thinks Of His Music

Ed Sheeran may have millions of fans across the world, but unfortunately for the British crooner, his only daughter isn't one of them.

Sheeran announced the birth of his first child with wife and childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn on Instagram back in September 2020. The singer provided the little life update after an almost nine-month hiatus from the social media platform, as he had planned "to take a breather" after his successful "Divide" world tour. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," Sheeran shared. The pair was able to keep their pregnancy under wraps as they escaped London for their country home in Suffolk during the UK's coronavirus lockdown, per The Sun.

While the doting dad has yet to share any pictures of Lyra to social media, he was spotted taking her out for a beachside walk with his wife during a trip to Australia in March. However, the two kept their daughter away from the public eye by safely covering her stroller with a blanket, per the Daily Mail. Despite fans having little information on Sheeran's daughter, like whether she shares the same adorable red hair as her dad — c'mon, Ed, we all want to know — the "Perfect" singer did disclose Lyra's early music preferences. But did any of his songs make the cut?