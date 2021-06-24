Why Is Courteney Cox Hurt Over Friends?

Courteney Cox is, without a doubt, one of the most successful main cast members of "Friends" to emerge from the show's 10-season run, which ended in 2004. Afterward, Cox bounced between numerous television appearances, including her own (short-lived) FX vehicle "Dirt" in 2009, before landing her major follow-up, ABC's cheekily funny "Cougar Town." Receiving a Golden Globe as well as Critics' Choice TV Award nomination, per IMDb, for her leading role as divorcee Jules Cobb over the show's six seasons, Cox made her way back into dinner table conversations in American households everywhere again. (After all, you've made it — or stayed it, in Cox's case — when Buzzfeed does a "Which 'Cougar Town' character Are You?" quiz about your show.)

Having left two indelible marks on the landscape of American sitcoms, Cox remained in the pop culture zeitgeist when "Friends"' held its May 2021 reunion special on HBO Max. Gushing affectionately on May 6 to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Cox described her eager anticipation, saying, "It's an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time with all of us in... 15 years? 17 years? It was great."

The actor, however, per a June 23 interview on "The Howard Stern Show," revealed the one big regret she never got over from her 10-year series stint. Read on for what it is!