Courteney Cox Dishes On Filming Emotional Friends Reunion

Courteney Cox opened up about the highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion during a May 6 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She said it was "unbelievable" to reunite with her former cast mates Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc after so long. "It's an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time with all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?" Cox explained. "It was great. It was really fun." Though the actor did not give away too many details, she did tease that "a lot of special surprises" are in store for fans.

Later on in the interview, Cox also reminisced about the photoshoot in the fountain for the show's iconic opening credits after Ellen DeGeneres showed her a photo of her the cast from their early days on set. According to the star, it was "fun, but not really." She explained, "We were in that fountain for a long time. Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens — it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."

She also remembered the very Chandler Bing one-liner Perry said while they were in the fountain. "We didn't know each other that well at that point," Cox said. "But I remember, and this is so Matthew, but he was like, 'Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain.'"