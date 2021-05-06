Courteney Cox Dishes On Filming Emotional Friends Reunion
For a whole year, the "Friends" reunion was on a break after it was delayed not once, but twice, due to the coronavirus pandemic (per Variety). However, on April 10, the beloved show's official Instagram account confirmed the special filmed — and that it would be coming to HBO Max very soon. "That's a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!?" the post's caption read. "Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion."
This will be the first time all six "Friends" will be back together on-screen since the comedy wrapped in 2004, per Us Weekly, with the special "set to film on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, the same stage the sitcom was filmed for 10 years."
According to Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller for 10 seasons, it will be an "unbelievable" and "emotional" reunion. Keep scrolling to find out what the actor had to say about the experience, including the specific — but very uncomfortable — moment she remembers from the show's iconic opening credits.
Courteney Cox said fans should expect 'a lot of special surprises'
Courteney Cox opened up about the highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion during a May 6 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She said it was "unbelievable" to reunite with her former cast mates Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc after so long. "It's an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time with all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?" Cox explained. "It was great. It was really fun." Though the actor did not give away too many details, she did tease that "a lot of special surprises" are in store for fans.
Later on in the interview, Cox also reminisced about the photoshoot in the fountain for the show's iconic opening credits after Ellen DeGeneres showed her a photo of her the cast from their early days on set. According to the star, it was "fun, but not really." She explained, "We were in that fountain for a long time. Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens — it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."
She also remembered the very Chandler Bing one-liner Perry said while they were in the fountain. "We didn't know each other that well at that point," Cox said. "But I remember, and this is so Matthew, but he was like, 'Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain.'"