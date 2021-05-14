Everything We Know About The Friends Reunion

Maybe no one told the "Friends" cast that it was going to be this way — but their reunion will finally see the light of day after being delayed by COVID-19 for over a year.

HBO Max released a teaser trailer for the special on May 13, which showed the cast walking away from the camera accompanied by a slow melodious version of the show's theme song, "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts. A caption branded the reunion as "The One Where They Get Back Together," thrilling fans who have been asking for a return to Central Perk for years.

All six members of the main cast — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry — will be appearing in the one-off special. As HBO tweeted, they will be joined by series guest stars including Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's love interest Janice, Reese Witherspoon, and Tom Selleck. Other surprising celebrity cameos will include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, K-pop band BTS, David Beckham, Cara Delavigne, and "Game Of Thrones" star Kit Harington.

"This kind of thing doesn't happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years," Cox gushed on her Instagram, adding: "I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends... and it was better than ever." Aniston also took to Instagram to share the trailer: "Could we BE any more excited?!" she asked, jokingly using one of the show's catchphrases.