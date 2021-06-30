Who Paid For Princess Diana's Statue?

As much as the world has mourned the death of Princess Diana, no one has been as affected by her fatal car accident in 1997 as her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. When the "people's princess" died at the age of 36, William and Harry were 15 years old and 12 years old, respectively, via Express.

William has remained relatively quiet on how his mother's death affected him, briefly sharing how his grief over his mother resurfaced once he became a parent, reported Today. Harry has recently disclosed how he struggled with substance abuse in the years after her death. "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," he said in an interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast (via the New York Times). Both William and Harry have had their own ways of dealing with their grief in the 20-plus years since Diana's death.

Now, the two brothers are celebrating their mother's memory in a more permanent way. Read on to learn all about it!