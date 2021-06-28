Who Will Be Attending The Unveiling Of Princess Diana's Statue?

Princess Diana was beloved by the world. Lady Di, who'd been dubbed the "people's princess," was a revolutionary addition to the British royal family because of her use of media platforms to raise awareness for different causes such as cancer, landmines, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Diana's untimely death following a car accident in 1997 was a shock to the world but especially to her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry was 12 years old at the time of her death, and the now-adult prince is still affected by her death to this day. He even explained the mental health struggles that he has from his mother's death in his Apple TV documentary series with Oprah Winfrey, "The Me You Can't See" and on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert Podcast. "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," Harry said on the podcast (via the New York Times). Harry also explained how he felt mentally detached from his mother's funeral, which stayed with him for years. "It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along, doing what was expected of me."

Now, there's a new chapter in Harry's life to honor his late mother. Read on to learn more about it, and who will and won't be attending the event.