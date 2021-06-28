Why Won't Prince Charles Be In Attendance At Diana's Statue Unveiling?

Princess Diana's statue unveiling is set for July 1, and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will be in attendance — but with a twist. Due to their rumored feud, the brothers will make separate speeches, according to The Sun. "The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses. You might have thought they'd go for a joint statement and speech but that's not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own," a source told the outlet.

It seemed they were on the right path after they were spotted chatting at Prince Philip's funeral, but that did not repair the situation between them. "They will both move heaven and earth to be there. They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them. There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now," the source added.

The big question on everyone's mind is if Prince Charles will attend the statue unveiling. Keep reading for more details.