Prince Harry Can't Hold Back His Emotions When Speaking About Princess Diana

Princess Diana's sons will pay tribute to their mother this week with the unveiling of a statue in her likeness on what would have been her 60th birthday. Diana is very much on Prince Harry's mind, as he displayed at the 2021 Diana Award ceremony on June 28.

While Diana isn't here to see Prince Harry and Prince William live out their lives today, two royal experts offered some insight into how Diana believed the future might pan out for her boys — and it's clear she believed that Harry would play an important role in the future British monarchy. Her reports that royal correspondent Robert Jobson believed that Princess Diana actually felt that Harry would make a better monarch than Wills. He alleged, "She used to refer to Harry as GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he'd probably be better equipped for the role in the future than William."

However, Lady Di also reportedly envisaged Harry in another role. Royal biographer Andrew Morton claimed that the princess confided in him about the future role of her sons. According to People, Morton appeared on a U.K. talk show and said, "Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what ultimately would be a very solitary, somber job as future king." Either way, it's clear that Diana loved and respected her sons greatly.

And recently, Prince Harry choked up while speaking of his late mother.