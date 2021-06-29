Prince Harry Can't Hold Back His Emotions When Speaking About Princess Diana
Princess Diana's sons will pay tribute to their mother this week with the unveiling of a statue in her likeness on what would have been her 60th birthday. Diana is very much on Prince Harry's mind, as he displayed at the 2021 Diana Award ceremony on June 28.
While Diana isn't here to see Prince Harry and Prince William live out their lives today, two royal experts offered some insight into how Diana believed the future might pan out for her boys — and it's clear she believed that Harry would play an important role in the future British monarchy. Her reports that royal correspondent Robert Jobson believed that Princess Diana actually felt that Harry would make a better monarch than Wills. He alleged, "She used to refer to Harry as GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he'd probably be better equipped for the role in the future than William."
However, Lady Di also reportedly envisaged Harry in another role. Royal biographer Andrew Morton claimed that the princess confided in him about the future role of her sons. According to People, Morton appeared on a U.K. talk show and said, "Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what ultimately would be a very solitary, somber job as future king." Either way, it's clear that Diana loved and respected her sons greatly.
And recently, Prince Harry choked up while speaking of his late mother.
Prince Harry still feels the loss of Princess Diana
The Diana Award ceremony, which honors young people "changing the world," was held on June 28 — and Prince Harry made a virtual appearance, as he is currently quarantining after his arrival in the U.K. The dapper prince was dressed in a crisp navy suit and a white button-down. He smiled at the camera while acknowledging this year's recipients.
Harry, who has frequently recalled his mother on-camera, stated, "Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others." At the 30-second point, Harry's voice broke, as if he was choking up when he mentioned Diana's "60th birthday." Harry continued, "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."
As Harry mentioned, he and Prince William will be at the unveiling of the statue on July 1. For the first time since their grandfather's funeral in April, the brothers will come face-to-face. As Diana's biographer Andrew Morton put it (via People), "She would have been very upset at the way these two have split apart." Unfortunately, their late mother cannot help them resolve their issues — they need to do the work.