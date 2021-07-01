Here's Why Prince William And Prince Harry Want To 'Move Forward' After Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince William and Prince Harry may be ready to let bygones be bygones. According to an insider, the royal brothers may end their feud as soon as after the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, per Us Weekly. After a troubled few years, they may be ready to start repairing their broken relationship. The brothers have hurled back-and-forth accusations of racism, bullying, and "space," but this may be the first time that they actually have the intention of mending their rift.

Daily Mail royal expert Robert Lacey felt that William and Harry's real issue was a "sorry tendency to dwell in the past." Wills feels slighted that his brother quit the royals and expressed his fury about the "merciless" way "that bloody woman" (aka Meghan Markle) treated his staff. Meanwhile, Harry may have felt forced to leave to save his wife's mental health, and because a racist remark had allegedly been made before his son's birth.

As Lacey claimed, "With no mother around to knock their heads together — and a father whose priorities are set elsewhere," it seemed as if their relationship was doomed. However, Queen Elizabeth, who was more like a mother to Wills and Harry after Princess Diana died, may have intervened. The queen was spotted driving toward Frogmore Cottage very soon after Prince Harry arrived in the U.K., per Hello! Could she be the reason that Harry and Wills may be burying the hatchet?