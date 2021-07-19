How Prince William Reportedly Feels About Prince Harry's Memoir
On July 19, Prince Harry confirmed that he is going to be releasing his very own memoir. In a statement on the Archewell website, Harry shared that he wanted to write his story about "the man [he has] become" rather than the "prince [he] was born." He went on to write, "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." The announcement comes four months after Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared some of their personal experiences and thoughts about their lives as part of the royal family.
Following that interview, there were numerous reports that Prince William and Prince Charles were unhappy with Harry, mainly because he chose to share such personal things with the world. And while there have been attempts to talk things out, they haven't exactly been productive, according to CNN. Given all of this, one has to wonder how William — and Charles — are feeling about Harry's decision to write a book about his life. Keep reading to find out.
Prince William & Prince Charles are said to be 'nervous' about Prince Harry's memoir
It's not surprising that Prince Harry's relationship with his family is strained after he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, moved out of the UK, and has been giving very candid interviews about his life within the palace walls. Not only that, but Harry is living his life without much restraint, and has been doing interviews and speaking out about his family in a way that's really never been done before — at least, not by the son of the future king!
The royal family is notoriously private, so Harry is basically a wild card at this point — and so is his book. A source told Us Weekly that Prince William and Prince Charles are "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal." The book is expected to be released in late 2022, according to Page Six, but, according to the Daily Mail, Harry has been working on it for quite some time already. The outlet also confirmed that Harry did not tell his father that he was planning on writing this book. All of that said, Us Weekly's source confirmed that William and Charles have yet to receive a copy. "[They] don't know what to expect. It's making them nervous," the source said.