How Prince William Reportedly Feels About Prince Harry's Memoir

On July 19, Prince Harry confirmed that he is going to be releasing his very own memoir. In a statement on the Archewell website, Harry shared that he wanted to write his story about "the man [he has] become" rather than the "prince [he] was born." He went on to write, "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." The announcement comes four months after Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared some of their personal experiences and thoughts about their lives as part of the royal family.

Following that interview, there were numerous reports that Prince William and Prince Charles were unhappy with Harry, mainly because he chose to share such personal things with the world. And while there have been attempts to talk things out, they haven't exactly been productive, according to CNN. Given all of this, one has to wonder how William — and Charles — are feeling about Harry's decision to write a book about his life. Keep reading to find out.