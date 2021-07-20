Royal Experts Explain The Impact Of Prince Harry's Memoir

Prince Harry is publishing a memoir, set to be released globally by Penguin Random House at the end of 2020 (via CNN). In a statement, the Duke of Sussex revealed the reason he decided to pen his memoir. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

To complete the memoir, Harry has been working with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer (via The Daily Mail). Experts have stated that the duke has already received at least a $20 million advance and that the memoir is likely to bring in millions more after its release. In a statement, the publishing house revealed that Prince Harry will donate all proceeds from the book to charity, adding that he will share "for the very first time the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

Given the events over the past year and a half between Harry and the rest of the royal family, namely his decision along with wife Meghan Markle to split from the royal family and relocate to the U.S., some royal experts warn about the potential downsides of publishing a memoir. Keep scrolling to learn more about these experts' warnings.