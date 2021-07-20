Royal Experts Explain The Impact Of Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry is publishing a memoir, set to be released globally by Penguin Random House at the end of 2020 (via CNN). In a statement, the Duke of Sussex revealed the reason he decided to pen his memoir. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."
To complete the memoir, Harry has been working with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer (via The Daily Mail). Experts have stated that the duke has already received at least a $20 million advance and that the memoir is likely to bring in millions more after its release. In a statement, the publishing house revealed that Prince Harry will donate all proceeds from the book to charity, adding that he will share "for the very first time the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."
Given the events over the past year and a half between Harry and the rest of the royal family, namely his decision along with wife Meghan Markle to split from the royal family and relocate to the U.S., some royal experts warn about the potential downsides of publishing a memoir. Keep scrolling to learn more about these experts' warnings.
Prince Harry's memoir could potentially deepen rifts in the royal family
Prince Harry's memoir is likely to include plenty of royal secrets from over the years, including information the family may not appreciate being revealed. In fact, according to The Daily Mail, royal experts are worried that in exploring his decision to leave the royal family back in 2020, the Duke of Sussex will only "further damage" his relationship with his father and brother. Royal expert Robert Jobson specifically stated that the book will only "lead to conflict" and will be "hugely damaging to the House of Windsor and Monarchy as an institution." Jobson told the U.K. outlet, "It will become an international bestseller, but at what cost to the monarchy?"
Jobson also mentioned that the memoir will impede any bridge-building between Harry and his father and brother. The rift Jobson refers to began in 2019 when Prince William reportedly threw Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, out of Kensington Palace over claims that the Duchess of Sussex had bullied household staff, which then led to the breaking up of the Sussexes' and Cambridges' joint foundation (via Hello! Magazine). Furthermore, when Harry decided to step away from the royal family, he revealed that his father, Prince Charles, cut off contact with him.
Another royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, told Daily Mail of the Sussexes, "They still see themselves as victims," adding, "my hope is that [it] won't lead to further revelations that will damage his family." It seems that only time will tell.