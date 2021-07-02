The Truth About The Timing Of Prince Harry's UK Departure

Rumors that Prince Harry didn't waste any time getting out of London have been circulating all day, thanks, in part, to a report from the Daily Mail. The outlet claimed that Harry was in a car within 20 minutes of the unveiling ceremony for Princess Diana's statue coming to a close on July 1. The outlet didn't confirm where Harry headed following the unveiling, simply pointing out that he didn't stick around to, say, hang out with his older brother, Prince William. And while Harry may have left the event 20 minutes after it was over, we now know that Harry did not go directly to Heathrow Airport in London.

It was previously reported by Us Weekly that Harry wouldn't be spending any additional time in London after the unveiling took place. The main reason is because he has a newborn baby at home, and he didn't want to be away for too long. As it stood, Harry was gone for about one week because he had to quarantine for five days. Sites such as Cosmopolitan were quick to report that Harry was already back home in The States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, but that doesn't actually appear to be the case. So, has Harry actually left the UK yet? Keep reading to find out the truth.