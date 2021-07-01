The True Meaning Behind Princess Diana's Statue Revealed

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. The bronze statue is located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace and depicts Diana along with three children. According to USA Today, the royal brothers had commissioned the statue in 2017 as a way to honor their mother, who died 20 years before in 1997 at age 36 in a car crash in Paris.

These days, it's a rare sight to see William and Harry together. While the two once appeared to be very close, in recent years the brothers have barely been speaking due to their falling-out. However, it appears that the princes were able to put their tensions aside to come together to celebrate the life of their beloved mother. Even though William and Harry had reportedly argued when they last saw each other at their grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, royal fans are hoping that this special shared moment may help them start healing their relationship.

Besides Diana's two sons, her brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were also present for the unveiling, along with the statue's sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and the designer of the Sunken Garden, Pip Morrison. While the princes attending the unveiling was a special moment, the meaning behind the statue is what's truly important.