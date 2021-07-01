The True Meaning Behind Princess Diana's Statue Revealed
Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. The bronze statue is located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace and depicts Diana along with three children. According to USA Today, the royal brothers had commissioned the statue in 2017 as a way to honor their mother, who died 20 years before in 1997 at age 36 in a car crash in Paris.
These days, it's a rare sight to see William and Harry together. While the two once appeared to be very close, in recent years the brothers have barely been speaking due to their falling-out. However, it appears that the princes were able to put their tensions aside to come together to celebrate the life of their beloved mother. Even though William and Harry had reportedly argued when they last saw each other at their grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, royal fans are hoping that this special shared moment may help them start healing their relationship.
Besides Diana's two sons, her brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were also present for the unveiling, along with the statue's sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and the designer of the Sunken Garden, Pip Morrison. While the princes attending the unveiling was a special moment, the meaning behind the statue is what's truly important.
The statue symbolizes Princess Diana's positive impact on children
Prince William and Prince Harry came together at the home they once shared, Kensington Palace, to unveil a statue that honors their late mother, Princess Diana. In a joint statement, the brothers shared the importance of the statue, explaining, "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better." The royals continued, "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."
The statue shows Princess Diana surrounded by three children, which according to the Independent, is to reflect the "universality and generational impact" of her work with children all around the world. The style of the statue itself was inspired by the final years of Princess Diana's life in her role as an ambassador for children and humanitarian causes. It resides in the Sunken Garden, as that was one of the princess' favorite places.
Kensington Palace explained why it was important for William and Harry to commission that statue, saying (via ITV) that they wanted to "recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world." They also believe that it will "help future generations understand the significance of her place in history." It's clear that such a touching tribute will indeed help continue Diana's legacy in years to come.