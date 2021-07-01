Here's Why Twitter Is Divided On The Princess Diana Statue

Princess Diana's statue has been unveiled in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Prince William and Prince Harry seem pleased to share the statue — and her memory — with the public and it "will be free for the public to view during the palace's opening hours," according to the Independent.

Royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News that the brothers were "very hands on" in the development of the statue, but said it took a long time to nail down what exactly the statue would look like. "There have been various attempts. The Diana Memorial fountain was something that didn't really capture the essence of Diana, many believed. But this statue I'm told is an amazing piece of work and a fitting tribute," he said. Recreating Diana's beauty through stone was also a challenge, as Bullen noted, "There were lots of concerns about how to capture her image in stone because she was so beautiful."

Not everyone thinks the statue is a work of art. Keep reading for more details.