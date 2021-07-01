The Real Reason Prince William & Prince Harry Decided To Have A Statue Of Princess Diana Made

Prince William and Prince Harry joined forces back in 2017 in honor of the 20th anniversary of their mother's tragic death. At the time, the brothers wanted to do something special for Princess Diana, so they commissioned a statue to be sculpted in her honor, according to BBC News. The sculpture is set to be erected in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The statue was expected to be completed long before 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in the plans that William and Harry previously made. However, a new date was selected for the unveiling; July 1, 2021, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

Although William and Harry have honored their mother various ways over the years, this is really the first time that they've come together to do something of this magnitude — to remember her in such a way and to share her memory with the public; according to the Independent, the statue will be "will be free for the public to view during the palace's opening hours." And while the statue is sure to be admired by royal watchers and travelers from all over the world in the coming years, there is a reason why William and Harry decided to have it created. Keep reading to find out what that reason is.