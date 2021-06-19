Is This The Root Cause Of Harry And William's Fallout?

Robert Lacey's book claims that an angry phone call took place between Prince William and Prince Harry that had William hanging up on his brother, and splitting his household, according to the Daily Mail. The reason? Meghan Markle. "William threw Harry out," the book claims. Royal sources allegedly told Lacey that Meghan "played the victim, but was a bully," and that she had an "agenda" — that she had planned on moving to America with Harry all along. A source said that William felt as though Meghan was "stealing his beloved brother away from him."

"Meghan portrayed herself as the victim, but she was the bully. People felt run over by her. They thought she was a complete narcissist and sociopath — basically unhinged," Lacey quotes a Kensington Palace courtier as saying, according to the Daily Mail. This, of course, is not the first time that Meghan has been accused of being a bully by palace staff. In March 2021, a statement was released on Meghan's behalf in response to the claims, calling the claims a "calculated smear campaign." The statement went on to read, "the duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," according to Entertainment Tonight.

At the time of this writing, Meghan has not yet responded to the claims in Lacey's new book.