Have Prince Harry And Prince William Been On Friendly Terms Lately?

Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds for quite some time, but will come together on July 1 for the unveiling of a statue that they commissioned in honor of their mother, Princess Diana, who died in August 1997. Earlier this year, Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey about the strained relationship he had with his brother. "You know, as I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we're on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment. Time heals all things, hopefully," Harry said in the interview that aired back on March 7, according to The Sun.

Since that time, things between Harry and William are believed to have gotten worse, mainly due to additional interviews and appearances that Harry has done in which he has spoken out about private matters involving the royal family. As the brothers are set to meet for the second time this year — they were together at Prince Philip's funeral back in mid-April — many are wondering what the status of their relationship is currently. Have the two been on friendly terms? Keep reading to find out the truth.