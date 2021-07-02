Prince Harry Is Already Back In LA After The Unveiling Of Princess Diana's Statue

Prince Harry certainly didn't stay in London for longer than he needed to. While many wondered if he would have a sit-down chat with his brother or perhaps enjoy tea with his grandmother the queen, Harry was at the airport on July 1. In fact, the Daily Mail reports that he hopped on a plane the very same day that the statue unveiling took place. Not only that, but the outlet claims that he was in a car just 20 minutes after the ceremony for his mother's statue ended!

"It is thought Harry stayed for a polite drink after the event ended at 2:45 p.m. – but by 3:05 p.m. he was driven out of the palace gates, relief on his face. It is not known if he was heading back to Frogmore Cottage, where he may be meeting his grandmother the Queen who has just returned to Windsor for the annual horse show after a tour of Scotland. Or he could have been heading to Heathrow to jet back to LA," the Daily Mail reports. Regardless of where Harry may have headed upon leaving Kensington Palace, he is now back in Los Angeles with his wife and children, according to Hello! magazine, which means that he did take off from Heathrow Airport a short while after the unveiling took place.