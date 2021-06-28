What Prince Harry Just Said About Princess Diana

Prince Harry has worked hard over the years to keep Princess Diana's memory alive, and he's definitely not stopping anytime soon.

Harry often talks about his mother, who died tragically in a car accident in 1997. Harry was only 12 years old when Diana died and has been very candid about how difficult it has been to cope with losing his mother at such a young age and in the public eye. "I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all," he explained in his Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See" (via People). In the docuseries, Harry also admitted to turning to drugs and alcohol to numb his pain, and eventually things boiled over when he realized that his wife, Meghan Markle, was experiencing the same horrific media treatment that his mother had.

In 2021, Harry seems in a much better place, and he and Meghan have recently welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, with the infant's middle name being a clear nod to his late mother. Instead of masking his pain, Harry is more dedicated than ever to keeping Diana's memory alive. Just ahead of unveiling Princess Diana's memorial statue alongside his brother Prince William, Harry has spoken out about Diana and her legacy — keep reading to learn what he said!