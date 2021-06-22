The Real Reason Prince Charles Was Secretly Questioned Over Princess Diana

Princess Diana spoke from her grave — at least, according to a mysterious note she left behind that had the British police up in arms, per People. Not only did the people's princess raise her powerful voice and prove that her words carried some weight post-mortem, but she also managed to raise an accusatory finger at her ex-husband, Prince Charles. Talk about a supernatural read!

For those who need a quick recap of Charles and Diana's messy divorce, let's spill the tea. The Duke of Cornwall always had a thing for Camilla Parker-Bowles. It seems as if their long-running affair soured his marriage to Lady Di, and in an unforgettable interview, she famously told journalist Martin Bashir, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," per People. At the same time, Diana herself wasn't exactly the prim princess everyone thought she was. According to Australia's News, the Princess of Wales had been having a scorching affair with James Hewitt and "Squidgygate"'s James "Squidge" Gilbey. By the early 1990s, Diana and Charles's marriage was hanging on by a thread, and the British press kept hammering their fragile union with explosive new receipts.

Their resulting divorce was messy and cringe-worthy enough that royal-watchers around the globe were utterly fascinated by the accusations being flung both ways. It also appears as if Diana believed that her husband had an agenda before her tragic 1997 death. Keep reading to find out why Prince Charles had to face the music after his ex-wife's death.