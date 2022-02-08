The First Public Appearance Camilla Made After Being Announced As The Future Queen

As People reported on February 8, Camilla Parker Bowles' first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth II's title announcement was a pre-scheduled visit to the Roundhill Primary School in the British city of Bath as patron of the St. Johns Foundation, a local charity. Upon arriving at the school, the Duchess of Cornwall was greeted by scores of onlookers waving Union Jack flags, per The Independent — a possible nod to her future role as queen consort. While there, Camilla aided in planting a silver birch tree in honor of Elizabeth's Green Canopy Initiative, along with her February 6 Platinum Jubilee, and participated in school-organized activities, including a reading circle.

Despite the Union Jack-laden reception, Camilla herself did not remark on her mother-in-law's announcement — but considering she and Prince Charles had issued their own official response shortly after the news broke, it isn't surprising. As People noted in their own reporting, the pair called Elizabeth's blessing an "honor" in a joint statement published on February 6. "We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish," the couple wrote. "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."