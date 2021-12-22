How Does Camilla Parker Bowles Feel After Receiving Her New Title?
Camilla Parker Bowles hasn't always been portrayed in the most flattering light, especially in the early years of her relationship with Prince Charles. More recently, however, she has been able to start turning things around and is gaining support from the British people. According to a 2021 poll from Statista, she is one of Britain's more favored royals, unlike Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who were found to be the most unpopular. Now, as she and Charles look to their future (which will most likely include Charles becoming King of England, once he overcomes some obstacles), Camilla has been proving herself to be an apt royal.
Just this past November, she took over a solemn new duty as MailOnline reported that during the queen's illness, royal aides were "drafting plans" for her to take on "a significantly greater role." It is rumored that she may actually be appointed as one of four "elite," "senior" royals who are given the power to take on Queen Elizabeth's duties should she be unable to fulfill them. She was also recently praised by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myer for having a "landmark moment" as she gave an "absolutely incredibly powerful speech," slamming the "culture of silence" surrounding sexual violence against women, per Express.
Indeed, Camilla appears to be embracing her duties wholeheartedly and it seems she is ready to step up to a bigger role. A role that, as of December 20, includes a new appointment.
Camilla Parker Bowles' new title
Camilla Parker Bowles is officially known as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and once Prince Charles takes the throne, she will either be referred to as Princess Consort or, if her husband has his way, Queen Consort, per Express. While she waits to find out, Camilla has been keeping busy taking on over 90 other titles as the Patron of numerous charities, focusing on issues such as health, literacy, the arts, and "empowering women," according to her website. In 2016, she also took over a number of Patronages from the queen, namely at Barnardo's, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, and The Royal School of Needlework. Then, in 2018, she added The Royal Society of Literature to her long philanthropic list and this past December 20, she received yet another Patronage.
Taking to The Royal Family YouTube channel to announce her appointment, Camilla revealed she had been named Patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service. Founded in 1943, the BFBS "entertains, informs, connects and champions the UK Armed Forces family." Saying she was "delighted" by her newest role, the duchess enthused how "for 75 years, the BFBS has championed our wonderful Armed Forces and shone a spotlight on their vital work." Sharing her personal ties to the service, she said she understands "the importance of maintaining the connection between service personnel and family" because her father was a German prisoner of war and he and his fellow soldiers "could cope with almost anything as long as they were not deprived of some form of contact with home."