How Does Camilla Parker Bowles Feel After Receiving Her New Title?

Camilla Parker Bowles hasn't always been portrayed in the most flattering light, especially in the early years of her relationship with Prince Charles. More recently, however, she has been able to start turning things around and is gaining support from the British people. According to a 2021 poll from Statista, she is one of Britain's more favored royals, unlike Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who were found to be the most unpopular. Now, as she and Charles look to their future (which will most likely include Charles becoming King of England, once he overcomes some obstacles), Camilla has been proving herself to be an apt royal.

Just this past November, she took over a solemn new duty as MailOnline reported that during the queen's illness, royal aides were "drafting plans" for her to take on "a significantly greater role." It is rumored that she may actually be appointed as one of four "elite," "senior" royals who are given the power to take on Queen Elizabeth's duties should she be unable to fulfill them. She was also recently praised by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myer for having a "landmark moment" as she gave an "absolutely incredibly powerful speech," slamming the "culture of silence" surrounding sexual violence against women, per Express.

Indeed, Camilla appears to be embracing her duties wholeheartedly and it seems she is ready to step up to a bigger role. A role that, as of December 20, includes a new appointment.