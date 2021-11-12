Camilla Parker Bowles Just Took Over A Solemn New Duty

The decision to cancel Queen Elizabeth's public engagements has accelerated the expansion of Camilla Parker Bowles' role in the royal family, per the Daily Mail. And the new duty the Duchess of Cornwall has taken on reflects her growing importance in the monarchy.

Camilla's rise in the ranks arguably began when she wed Prince Charles in April 2005, after a decades-long relationship, some of which reportedly occurred during Charles' ill-fated marriage to the late Princess Diana. Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth did not attend the wedding, but she approved of the marriage. The Monarch hosted a reception for the couple and gave a speech saying, "They have come through and I'm very proud and wish them well," according to The Telegraph.

But it's not smooth sailing for Charles and Camilla yet. A 2021 Newsweek survey reported that most British people would rather see Prince William on the throne instead of Charles. But as it stands now, Charles will be King of England, so it's not surprising that the Duchess of Cornwall's royal responsibilities expanded and have taken on a deeper meaning.