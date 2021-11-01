Is Camilla Parker Bowles Ready To Step Up Her Role In The Royal Family?

Camilla Parker Bowles has never been the face of the royal family, but as time goes on, she seems to be stepping into a bigger role. Although she has been married to Prince Charles since 2005, Camilla hasn't really come into her own until recent years. Perhaps she was trying to be mindful of her husband and his sons, and the tragedy they had gone through when Princess Diana died in 1997, but it always seemed like Camilla blended the best she could, without trying to be the face of the future.

Camilla will be taking on a huge role when her husband becomes king. As Princess Consort, the title that she will be given, according to Town and Country, she will have a slew of new duties, perhaps, however, none greater than supporting her husband. These duties seem to already be taking shape, as the Duchess of Cornwall has been preparing for what's to come. It seems as though Prince Philip's death in April 2021 really changed how the royal family approaches some things, and there has been a great amount of preparation for Charles' ascension, which will happen when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, dies.

With the queen's health a concern as of late — as reported by The New York Times – it seems there is even more focus on the royal family's roles — and that means that Camilla will need to step up her game. But one question remains. Is she ready to do so? Read on to find out.