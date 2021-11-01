Is Camilla Parker Bowles Ready To Step Up Her Role In The Royal Family?
Camilla Parker Bowles has never been the face of the royal family, but as time goes on, she seems to be stepping into a bigger role. Although she has been married to Prince Charles since 2005, Camilla hasn't really come into her own until recent years. Perhaps she was trying to be mindful of her husband and his sons, and the tragedy they had gone through when Princess Diana died in 1997, but it always seemed like Camilla blended the best she could, without trying to be the face of the future.
Camilla will be taking on a huge role when her husband becomes king. As Princess Consort, the title that she will be given, according to Town and Country, she will have a slew of new duties, perhaps, however, none greater than supporting her husband. These duties seem to already be taking shape, as the Duchess of Cornwall has been preparing for what's to come. It seems as though Prince Philip's death in April 2021 really changed how the royal family approaches some things, and there has been a great amount of preparation for Charles' ascension, which will happen when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, dies.
With the queen's health a concern as of late — as reported by The New York Times – it seems there is even more focus on the royal family's roles — and that means that Camilla will need to step up her game. But one question remains. Is she ready to do so? Read on to find out.
Camilla Parker Bowles could fill a bigger role soon
Queen Elizabeth has been advised by her doctors to rest for a few weeks, according to CBS News, which has caused Prince Charles and Prince William to step up wherever and whenever needed. "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the palace said in a statement. According to the Daily Mail, there are four named "Counsellors of State" that are in place to take over for the queen if she's "unable to perform her duties." The four are Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. As the outlet points out, Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family, and Andrew has legal issues to tend to, which leaves a bit of a hole.
The Daily Mail reports that Camilla could be asked to fill that void — and she could even be made a Counsellor of State, officially. Camilla does seem ready to take on whatever role she is needed for, and has already been proving that she's willing to do what needs to be done as a senior member of the royal family.