Camilla Parker Bowles Future Role As Queen Reportedly Just Got A Lot Sweeter

Even though Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles made the kind of headlines in the early '90s that would make today's celebrities and reality stars gasp in disbelief, their marriage for the most part has been anything other than scandalous or tabloid headline-worthy. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy throwing the entire royal family under the bus in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the media has had a field day over the allegations that suggest Prince William supposedly got too close for comfort with a married Rose Hanbury.

That said, Queen Elizabeth recently announced that she wants Camilla to become 'Queen Consort' when Charles becomes king of England, according to The Guardian. In her statement, the queen said, "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

While there's no doubt that Camilla is pleased with all of this, her future role as queen just got a little sweeter thanks to this.