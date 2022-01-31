Prince Andrew's Upcoming Legal Proceedings Could Prove To Be Very Revealing

This article contains discussion of sexual assault.

Prince Andrew's legal situation became extremely real extremely fast. Named as a defendant in August 2021 in a civil case by Virginia Giuffre (per BBC News), the Duke of York is accused of sexually assaulting Giuffre while fully aware she was underage a the time. It didn't help public perception that Giuffre also claimed to be victim to the late and notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with whom Andrew was close friends. Then on January 12, ITV royal news editor Chris Ship broke the news on Twitter that "Prince Andrew WILL face a civil sex case trial," adding that U.S. Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Andrew's legal camp's motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds of a technicality. "It now moves to the next stage," Ship shared.

With a trial spelling very bad PR for the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth officially stripped her son of all military titles and royal patronages on January 13. As a statement from Buckingham Palace read, per Variety, "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen." Andrew will even lose his birthright title of His Royal Highness (HRH), the outlet noted.

At the tail end of January, a new revelation is signifying that Andrew's trial will be anything but easy for the embattled royal.