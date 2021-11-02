Which Royal Is Stepping Up For Queen Elizabeth?

As Royal Central observed on November 2, Princess Alexandra (pictured above in 2017) has "noticeably stepped up the number of engagements she has been carrying out over the past few weeks," which, as the statement emphasized, runs counter to any preconceived notion or "speculation that she may have retired from public duties." The timing of the announcement, however, might have an unintentional dual message or purpose, indicating that the ramping up of Alexandra's public-facing appearances or related work could be directly correlated to Queen Elizabeth II's health-related retreat in October.

While the tenuous connection and timing between the site's press release and Elizabeth's health troubles is an inference at best — the statement made no mention of the queen's current condition or her most recent hospitalization — it did its best to quash any rumors that Alexandra's former retreat from public life had anything to do with her own struggles. As the site noted, Alexandra "conducted nine engagements in October, with a further five carried events held in September" — a steep uptick from ten engagements during the entirety of 2020. The sudden increase, per the site, mostly had to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw practically everyone reduce their workload across the Royal Family. Further, according to a 2020 report from Town & Country, Alexandra has long been Elizabeth's stand-in at events both in the U.K. and abroad, so if anyone is prepped to (temporarily) take on the queen's duties, it's her.