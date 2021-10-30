What Boris Johnson Just Revealed About Queen Elizabeth's Health

At 95 years old, Queen Elizabeth II holds the title as the longest reigning British monarch in the history of the country. She's surpassed the record previously held by Queen Victoria, who served as queen for nearly 64 years — five years less than the current sovereign's 69. The length of her reign is substantial enough to have caused years-long speculation as to whether Prince Charles, her son and successor, will even become king at all in the event of her death. In recent weeks, questions of what will become of the modern monarchy have taken center stage, following reports of Elizabeth's lagging health. Specifically, many are wondering about the queen's health after her hospitalization in late October for reasons not revealed to the public.

While the queen's diagnosis is still a private affair, it seems a member of her inner sanctum — by way of government and electoral appointment, that is — knows enough about it to have made a statement on the matter of her rest and recovery. As the Daily Mail reported on October 30, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took time to speak to reporters in Rome, where he is currently attending this year's G20 summit.

What did Johnson have to say about the state of the monarch's health? And how soon will she resume her royal duties?